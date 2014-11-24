FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Thuringia adds 250 mln euro to 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Thuringia adds 250 mln euro to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Thuringia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.354

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps, equivalent to 15.9 basis points

over the August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A13SJM6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
