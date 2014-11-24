New Issue- KEXIM prices dual tranche deal

Nov 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million Renminbi
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 3.7 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.7 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Renminbi
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Common terms
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)