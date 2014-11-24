New Issue- KEXIM prices dual tranche deal

Nov 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million Renminbi

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 3.7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.7 pct

ISIN XS1142951836

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Renminbi

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3.35 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.35 pct

ISIN XS1142955589

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

