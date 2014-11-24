New Issue- BNZ prices 300 mln Euro 2019 to FRN

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd London Branch (BZLNZ)
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2019
Coupon 3 month euribor + 50 basis points
Reoffer price 99.85
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 53 basis points
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche, DZ, JPMorgan & NAB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
