New Issue- BNZ prices 300 mln Euro 2019 to FRN

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd London Branch (BZLNZ)

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2019

Coupon 3 month euribor + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 99.85

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 53 basis points

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche, DZ, JPMorgan & NAB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1145855646

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)