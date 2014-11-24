New Issue-Urenco prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Urenco Finance N.V.

Guarantor URENCO Limited, URENCO UK Limited &

URENCO Nederland B.V

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.4730

Reoffer price 99.4730

Spread 2.435 pct

Underlying govt bond 145 basis points

Discount Margin Over the midswaps, equivalent to 165.1 basis points

over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings Baa1(stable)(Moody‘s), BBB+(stable)(S&P),

A-(neg)(Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1145750037

