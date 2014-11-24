New Issue- Vasakronan prices 150 mln swedish crown 2017 to FRN

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 1, 2017
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 31 basis points
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)