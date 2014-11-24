FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- QBE Insurance prices $700 mln 2044 bond
November 24, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- QBE Insurance prices $700 mln 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE Insurance)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date December 2, 2044

Coupon 6.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 442.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct November 2024 UST

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s), A-(S&P),

A-(Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law &

laws of the State of New South Wales, Australia

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

