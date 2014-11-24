New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank (Rabobank Nederland)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date December 2, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.948
Reoffer yield 2.261 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 63.1 basis points
over the CT5
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities, UBS Investment Bank & Rabobank International
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
