New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank (Rabobank Nederland)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date December 2, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.948

Reoffer yield 2.261 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 63.1 basis points

over the CT5

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities, UBS Investment Bank & Rabobank International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

