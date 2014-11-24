FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices $300 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014

New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank (Rabobank Nederland)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date December 2, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.948

Reoffer yield 2.261 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 63.1 basis points

over the CT5

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities, UBS Investment Bank & Rabobank International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
