New Issue- ISS Global prices dual tranche deal
November 24, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ISS Global prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower ISS Global A/S

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 9, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.7790

Reoffer price 99.7790

Yield 1.17

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1145526585

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.7240

Reoffer price 99.7240

Yield 2.156

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1145526825

**** Common Terms

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, Danske, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Nordea

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
