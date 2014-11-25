New Issue- Skandiabanken prices dual tranche deal

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 27, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 47bp
Issue price 100.18
Reoffer price 100.18
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Notes The issue size will total 800 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 1, 2017
Coupon 0.69 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Common terms
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
