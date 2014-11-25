New Issue- Skandiabanken prices dual tranche deal

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 27, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 47bp

Issue price 100.18

Reoffer price 100.18

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0006342713

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 1, 2017

Coupon 0.69 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

ISIN SE0006509915

* * * *

Common terms

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

