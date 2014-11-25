New Issue- EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2024 bond

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date September 17, 2024
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 102.05
Issue yield 8.179 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 7.75 pct February 2023 SAGB
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.325 pct (m+u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.9 billion rand when fungible
