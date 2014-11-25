New Issue- EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2024 bond

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date September 17, 2024

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 102.05

Issue yield 8.179 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 7.75 pct February 2023 SAGB

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.325 pct (m+u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.9 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS1110395933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)