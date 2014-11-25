New Issue- Landesschatzanweisung prices 300 mln euro 2023 FRN

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein Schhol Govt (Landesschatzanweisung)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2023

Coupon 3 month euribor + 0.04 pct

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 5 basis points

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000SHFM444

