#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Landesschatzanweisung prices 300 mln euro 2023 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein Schhol Govt (Landesschatzanweisung)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2023

Coupon 3 month euribor + 0.04 pct

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 5 basis points

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000SHFM444

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

