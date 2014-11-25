New Issue- CMB prices dual tranche deal

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower China Merchants Bank Co Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date December 2, 2017

Coupon 3.950 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.950 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date December 9, 2019

Coupon 4.050 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.050

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 2 ,2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1-10K

Governing Law English

