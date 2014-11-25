FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- AMADEUS prices 400 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Amadeus Finance B.V.

Guarantor Amadeus IT Group S.A. & Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.707

Yield 0.724 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 164

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

Mitsubishi & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1146627473

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
