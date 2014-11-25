FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Mitchells & Butlers: Jumps on growth prospects
November 25, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Mitchells & Butlers: Jumps on growth prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Mitchells & Butlers, a pubs and restaurants group, rise as much as 5.3 percent on Tuesday.

** Like-for-like sales at its managed pubs and restaurants, which make up more than half of group revenue, rose 2.4 percent in the first eight weeks of the company’s fiscal year 2015.

** M&B’s CEO also says bookings for Christmas at its pubs and restaurants were 5 percent ahead of last year.

** “We believe Mitchells and Butlers’ estate of food-led, freehold managed pubs leaves it well placed to benefit from an improvement in the UK consumer environment,” analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove say.

** Stock is down 12.7 pct YTD.

