New Issue- Central Plaza prices $450 mln perp bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Central Plaza Development Ltd
Subsidiary Guarantors International Financial Center Property Ltd.
Issue Amount $450 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, DBS, ICBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
