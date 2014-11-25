FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Central Plaza prices $450 mln perp bond
November 25, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Central Plaza prices $450 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Central Plaza Development Ltd

Subsidiary Guarantors International Financial Center Property Ltd.

Issue Amount $450 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, DBS, ICBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

