New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 01, 2023

Coupon 0.834 pct

Issue price 99.91

Reoffer price 99.91

Yield 0.844 pct

Payment Date December 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL3256

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

