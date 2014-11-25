New Issue- ICO prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.831

Reoffer yield 0.464 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct October 2016 SPGB

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

