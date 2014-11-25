New Issue-Scania prices dual tranche deal

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scania CV AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 650 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date December 03, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.687
Yield 0.955 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish Crown
Maturity Date December 03, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date December 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DNB & Swedbank
Ratings A-(S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
