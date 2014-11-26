BUZZ-French Connection: rises 19 pct after reiterating guidance

** British fashion retailer French Connection Group rises 19 pct after reiterating FY guidance.

** Wholesale revenues up 9 pct against corresponding period in 2013.

** Like-for-like sales fell 5.7 percent in UK/Europe for the 17 week period, hurt by stronger prior year comparatives and un-seasonally warm weather.

** “Although LFLs were a touch light of expectations, we understand that the business is comfortable with its stock levels ahead of Christmas,” analysts at Numis Securities say.

** Stock is up 70.6 pct YTD