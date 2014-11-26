FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- North Rhine-Westphalia adds 250 mln euro to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

(North Rhine-Westphalia)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2025

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 100.3360

Reoffer yield 0.965 pct

Spread 21.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.0 pct August 2024,DBR

Payment Date December 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International,LBBW &

UniCredit

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s), AA-(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0F67

