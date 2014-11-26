New Issue- EU adds 500 mln euro 2029 bond

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Union (EU)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 4, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.161

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 20 basis points

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date December 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Commerzbank & GSI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.16 billion euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1ZR7H3

