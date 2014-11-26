New Issue- Minerva prices A$100 mln 2019 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Minerva Y Metalurgica Del Boleo Sapi De CV

Guarantor Korea Resources Corporation

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date December 3, 2019

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.496

Reoffer price 99.496

Yield 4.245 pct

Payment Date December 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) Oz 500, EU 200-2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1140331031

