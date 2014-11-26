New Issue-Electrolux AB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Electrolux AB

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Payment Date December 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

