New Issue- Repsol prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Repsol International Finance B.V
Guarantor Repsol S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2026
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.709
Reoffer price 99.709
Yield 2.278 pct
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 152.5 basis points
Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CAIXABANK, CITI, NATIXIS & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
