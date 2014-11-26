FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Repsol prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Repsol International Finance B.V

Guarantor Repsol S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2026

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.709

Reoffer price 99.709

Yield 2.278 pct

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 152.5 basis points

Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CAIXABANK, CITI, NATIXIS & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1148073205

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

