BUZZ-SSP Group: Jumps on profit rise

Nov 27 (Reuters) - ** SSP Group, the operator of fast-food outlets like Caffè Ritazza and Millie’s Cookies, rises as much as 6.1 pct after posting a 61 pct jump in full-year underlying pretax profit.

** Like-for-like sales rose 3.3 pct, helped by strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions, operating margin were up 50 bps.

** “SSP is highly operationally geared into growing markets, with plenty of self-help opportunity to grow margins,” analysts at Numis Securities say. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)