New Issue- Walliser KB/BCV prices dual tranche deal

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale du Valais

(Walliser KB/BCV)

* * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 15, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.282

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0262286252

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 15, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.138

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0262286237

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Banque Cantonale du Valais

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

