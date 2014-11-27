FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Walliser KB/BCV prices dual tranche deal
November 27, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Walliser KB/BCV prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale du Valais

(Walliser KB/BCV)

* * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 15, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.282

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0262286252

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 15, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.138

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0262286237

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Banque Cantonale du Valais

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

