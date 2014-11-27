FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Ludwigshafen prices 150 mln euro 2024 bond
November 27, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Ludwigshafen prices 150 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower City of Ludwigshafen

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2024

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.2370

Reoffer price 99.2370

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 61.3 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, Helaba & UniCredit

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13SLB5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

