New Issue- Ludwigshafen prices 150 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower City of Ludwigshafen

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2024

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.2370

Reoffer price 99.2370

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 61.3 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, Helaba & UniCredit

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13SLB5

