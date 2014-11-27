New Issue- Sundsvall prices 200 mln SEK 2017 to FRN

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sundsvall Kommun
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 4, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 6 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
