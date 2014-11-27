FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Eandis prices 400 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eandis CVBA (Eandis)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2026

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.475

Reoffer yield 1.799 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps, equivalent to 108.7 basis points

Over the bund

Payment Date December 4,2014

Lead Manager(s) Belfius & HSBC (B&D)

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN BE0002481563

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

