New Issue- John Lewis prices 300 mln STG 2034 bond

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower John Lewis plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2034

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 98.380

Reoffer price 98.380

Underlying govt bond Equivalent to 190 basis points,

Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1140961563

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)