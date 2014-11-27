New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 300 mln SEK 2016 to FRN

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 05, 2016

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 18 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS1148540427

