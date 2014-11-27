New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 300 mln SEK 2016 to FRN

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 05, 2016
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 18 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
