New Issue- Danske prices 300 mln SEK 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Danske prices 300 mln SEK 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 09, 2019

Coupon 1.225 pct

Payment Date December 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1149420579

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
