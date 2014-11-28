New Issue- Danske prices 300 mln SEK 2019 bond

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 09, 2019

Coupon 1.225 pct

Payment Date December 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1149420579

