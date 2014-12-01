FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to offer USD sovereign bonds in January
December 1, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia to offer USD sovereign bonds in January

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has mandated Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange its first US dollar sovereign bond issue of 2015.

The appointment paves the way for the government to return to the global debt markets as early as January, repeating a pattern it has used in recent years.

Indonesia, rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BB+ by S&P and BBB- by Fitch, launched a USD4bn bond in January 2014 offering coupons of 5.875% for 10 years and 6.75% for 30 years.

Asia’s busiest sovereign bond issuer is also considering a euro-denominated offering in 2015. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)

