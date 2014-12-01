FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines hires banks for US dollar bond
#Funds News
December 1, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines hires banks for US dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (IFR) - The Philippine government has mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for an offshore offering of US dollar bonds.

The Philippines is expected to return to the global market in January after National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Friday the government would be “on the lookout” for opportunities for a new issue or liability management exercise early in the year.

Deutsche and HSBC will also be joint bookrunners along with Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS.

The Philippines issued a US$1.5 billion 10-year bond to yield 4.2% in January 2014. The sovereign is rated Baa3 by Moodys, BBB by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
