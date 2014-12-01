FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Gold, silver miners: Shares up as Moody's cuts Japan rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** U.S.-listed shares of gold and silver miners up 1-5 pct premarket as Moody’s cuts rating on Japan, sending Japanese yen to 7-year low against dollar, stimulating demand for gold

** Gold rebounded sharply after Swiss voters rejected on Sunday proposal to boost central bank gold reserves, providing new trigger for sell-offs in already nervous market

** Spot gold up 7.8 pct at $1174.90 an ounce as of 07:38 ET after touching high of $1182.70; silver up 0.24 pct at $15.63 an ounce

** Goldcorp Inc up 1 pct at $19.83, Barrick Gold Corp up 2.1 pct at $12.14

** First Majestic Silver Corp up 4.4 pct at $4.25, Endeavour Silver Corp up 1.1 pct at $2.64

