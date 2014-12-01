New Issue- Yuzhou prices $250 mln 2019 bond

Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Guarantor All of the Company’s Restricted Subsidiaries outside of the PRC,

except for the Non-Guarantor subsidiaries

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date December 8, 2019

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, Credit Suisse, Haitong International,

HSBC, Huatai Financial & J.P.Morgan

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s) & B(S&P)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

