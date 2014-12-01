FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Yuzhou prices $250 mln 2019 bond
December 1, 2014

New Issue- Yuzhou prices $250 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Guarantor All of the Company’s Restricted Subsidiaries outside of the PRC,

except for the Non-Guarantor subsidiaries

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date December 8, 2019

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, Credit Suisse, Haitong International,

HSBC, Huatai Financial & J.P.Morgan

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s) & B(S&P)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

