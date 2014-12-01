New Issue- BMW prices NZ$100 mln 2017 bond

Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BMW US Capital, LLC
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date December 8, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.689
Yield 4.488 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 2
