New Issue- Albemarle prices 700 mln euro 2021 bond

Dec 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Albemarle Corp

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date December 8, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.217

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 172.2 basis points

Over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

