New Issue- Sunac China Holdings prices $400 mln 2019 bond

Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sunac China Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date December 5, 2019

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.75 pct

Payment Date December 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Credit Suisse, ICBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

