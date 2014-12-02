FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sunac China Holdings prices $400 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Sunac China Holdings prices $400 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sunac China Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date December 5, 2019

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.75 pct

Payment Date December 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Credit Suisse, ICBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

