New Issue- Aldermore prices 75 mln stg perp bond
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Aldermore prices 75 mln stg perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aldermore Group PLC IPO-ALDG.L

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 11.875 pct

Issue price 100.148

Reoffer price 100.148

Yield 11.875 pct

Spread 998 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date December 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1150025549

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

