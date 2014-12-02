New Issue- Agricultural Bank of China prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agricultural Bank of China (Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 9, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.683

Reoffer price 99.683

Yield 2.36 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT3

Payment Date December 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch,

ABC International and Standard Chartered, Citi, DBS Bank Ltd.,

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan

and Wells Fargo Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing HK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

