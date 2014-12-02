New Issue- Nestle Holdings adds $100 mln 2019 bond

Dec 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date September 30,2019
Coupon 2 pct
Reoffer price 100.218
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 39 basis points
Over the UST
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $400 million
