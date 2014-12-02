FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nestle Holdings adds $100 mln 2019 bond
December 2, 2014

New Issue- Nestle Holdings adds $100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date September 30,2019

Coupon 2 pct

Reoffer price 100.218

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 39 basis points

Over the UST

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $400 million

ISIN XS1144352959

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

