New Issue- Aevis adds 20 mln swiss francs 2019 bond

Dec 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Aevis Holdings SA
Issue Amount 20 million swiss francs
Maturity Date June 4, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 101.75
Reoffer price 101.75
Spread 220.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date December 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS AG
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 145 million swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0257042132
