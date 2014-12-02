New Issue- Aevis adds 20 mln swiss francs 2019 bond

Dec 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Aevis Holdings SA

Issue Amount 20 million swiss francs

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101.75

Reoffer price 101.75

Spread 220.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS AG

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 145 million swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0240109592

Temporary ISIN CH0257042132

