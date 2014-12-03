FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LBBW prices $100 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-LBBW prices $100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurrtemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.4 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000LB00C10

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
