New Issue- BNG prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNG prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

(BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 12, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.925

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date December 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1150813571

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

