New Issue- KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 100.410

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$375 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0943420231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
