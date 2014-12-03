New Issue- Cariparma prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.882

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 53bp

Over 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Erste Group,

LBBW, Nordbank & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN IT0005057002

