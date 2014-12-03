New Issue- Unitymedia prices dual tranche deal

Dec 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (Unitymedia)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 4.000 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.000 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Denom (K) 100-1

144A ISIN XS1150437652

REGS ISIN XS1150437579

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 5.000 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 271 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Denom (K) 200-1

144A ISIN US913364AD74

REGS ISIN USD85455AD13

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 03,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, J.P.Morgan &

Societe Generale

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New York,German &

Dutch

