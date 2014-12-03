New Issue- Unitymedia prices dual tranche deal

Dec 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (Unitymedia)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 4.000 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.000 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Denom (K) 100-1
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $550 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 5.000 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 271 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Denom (K) 200-1
Common terms
Payment Date December 03,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, J.P.Morgan &
Societe Generale
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York,German &
Dutch
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)