New Issue- Volvo prices dual tranche deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvo AB

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2025

Coupon 4.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.781

Spread 379.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1150673892

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2028

Coupon 4.85 pct

Reoffer price 99.855

Spread 410.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1150695192

****

Common Terms

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, DB, HSBC, Nordea & SEB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

