BUZZ-Array BioPharma Inc: Regains rights to cancer drug from Novartis

** Drug developer’s shares up 25.6 pct at $4.91

** Reaches agreement with Swiss drugmaker Novartis to regain rights to experimental cancer drug, binimetinib, currently being evaluated in three late-stage trials

** Array granted Novartis rights to develop and market binimetinib in 2010

** Agreement subject to closing of deal announced in April, where Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline agreed to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets

** Once the deal closes, Array will receive up to $85 million and Novartis’ global, exclusive license to binimetinib will end

** “Today’s announcement is in line with our expectation that NVS (Novartis) would ultimately return binimetinib along with meaningful ”trailing support“. This support should help to significantly defray much of the continued cost to develop binimetinib,” Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Andrews says

** Array CEO Ron Squarer says company expects to file for regulatory approval in first half of 2016

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had fallen nearly 22 pct this year